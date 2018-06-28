City approves new ‘pop-up’ entertainment project

Local families will now have a new entertainment option during the weekends this summer.

The Germantown Beer Board voted Monday night to approve a permit for on-premise consumption at Memphis Bar Ties, which is a new entertainment venture that will set up in the vacant Grimaldi’s space at Saddle Creek North on W. Farmington Blvd.

City Administrator Patrick Lawton called the endeavor a “pop-up style beer garden.”

“The special event is only temporary,” wrote applicant Lowell Hinte, “running on weekends from July to September. We want to create a casual, fun, family-friendly environment in which the citizens of Germantown can enjoy shopping, food trucks, beer, games and entertainment.”

The proposed days and times of operation will be Fridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from 2-9 p.m., and Sundays from 2-6 p.m.

“It is our intention to create something new and exciting for Germantown,” Hinte noted, “as well as assist Saddle Creek in driving traffic to the south side of Saddle Creek.”

Hinte added that the event will also serve to showcase the vacant Grimaldi’s space in order to drive leasing interest and increase occupation at Saddle Creek.

“I love it,” said Alderman Forrest Owens. “It looks exciting. It’s something new that we haven’t experienced in Germantown. Hopefully it will drive some folks to that center.”

Patrons will be able to drink and eat on the patio and indoors. Around 30 parking spaces will be designated for food trucks and games.

“Any time we can put someone in an empty bay in one of our lifestyle centers, we’re very excited,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo.

Memphis Bar Ties is the owner and operator of the weekly event. Doc’s Liquor Store is a sponsor. Saddle Creek is providing the space, support and marketing.

Memphis Bar Ties currently caters and staffs weddings, birthdays, bridal showers, corporate events, festivals and other private events.

Liquor will not be served at the weekly Germantown events.