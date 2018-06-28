Boyd Comes to Town

While in Shelby County on his 95 county bus tour, Randy Boyd, Republican candidate for Governor, announced his plan and top three priorities to keep students and teachers safe in Tennessee’s public schools.

“As a gun owner and lifetime member of the NRA, I strongly support the Second Amendment, which is the constitutional right of all law-abiding Tennesseans to defend life, liberty, and property against anyone who threatens our safety and security.

But law-abiding gun owners are the first to know we must do more to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill, especially disturbed students who signal their desire to commit violence,” Boyd said.

PICTURED: Boyd enters Collierville’s Town Square with wife, Jenny, on Saturday morning.