Main Street Collierville announces Summer Concert Series lineup

Main Street Collierville has announced its Summer Concert Series lineup for its 27th year.

There will be seven concerts with the following bands taking the stage at the Gazebo: Blind Mississippi Morris, Wolf River Rednecks, The Mighty Electric St. Jude Band, Junior Year, Seeing Red, Under the Radar, and Bluff City Bandits.

“I am excited about our lineup this year. It’s going to be our best series yet!” stated Amanda Harris, executive director. “We are beyond thankful for our title sponsor, First Tennessee, concert sponsors, and members that help us make this event successful. We are also happy to announce that our concerts will be live broadcasted for the first time ever!”

“Cumulus Media and three of our most powerful brands, KIX-106, 98.1 The Max and 98.9 The Bridge, are excited about partnering with Main Street Collierville this year and many more to come,” said Morgan Bohannon, VP/Market Manager of Cumulus Media. “Town Square Park is an outstanding venue and the perfect match for our audience. We look forward to helping grow the ‘Summer Concert Series’ and expose Town Square Park/Main Street Collierville to those yet to experience this gem of a main street in the Mid-South.”

The concert series is co-sponsored by the Town of Collierville and put on by the Main Street Collierville board of directors. The returning Title Sponsor this year is First Tennessee. Cumulus Media will be the media sponsor and live broadcasting the concerts.

The concert is also sponsored by Gold sponsor, John Green & Company Realtors. Silver sponsors include Allstate Insurance-Rod Lovelace, Art & Speed, Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Collierville, Midsouth Solutions, Patriot Mortgage- Larry Boyd, and Tour Collierville. Bronze sponsors include Baptist Memorial Hospital- Collierville, The Hart Properties Group, Huey’s of Collierville, Mortgage Investment Group- Mano Boyadjian, State Farm Insurance- Preston Carpenter, State Farm Insurance- Joe Sarrio, Southern Securities and The Brooks Collection.

Local food vendors from around the mid-south will also be present during the concerts to serve the crowds. Guests can bring a blanket and purchase food from Collins Concessions, El Mero Taco Truck, Fergndan’s, MemPops, Peggy’s Concessions, Rapicci’s, Say Cheese, and The Shake Shack.

Each concert is held at no charge on Thursday night from 7-9 p.m. in the Historic Town Square. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit on the park. No pets or alcohol are allowed. The park is handicapped accessible.

For more information on Main Street Collierville, visit: mainstreetcollierville.org or contact Amanda Harris at Amanda@mainstreetcollierville.org 901.853.1666.