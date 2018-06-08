Commission to discuss housing development for seniors

A development for 59 single-family detached senior housing lots is being planned on nearly 15 acres just south of Bailey Station Elementary School.

A professional office space is also being proposed on nearly 5 acres at the northwest corner of Poplar Ave. and Bailey Station Road.

The town’s Planning Commission is scheduled to review The Village at Strathmore Thursday night during its regularly scheduled meeting.

The residential development will be restricted to residents 55 years of age or older as regulated in Collierville’s Standards and Criteria for Senior Housing Planned Developments.

“Due to the age of those living within the proposed gated neighborhood and the relatively low number of homes, sidewalks are requested to not be a requirement within the neighborhood,” wrote Robert Dalhoff of DALHOFF THOMAS design studio.

David Halle, the developer, also intends to improve Bailey Station Road along the frontage of the residential property and for a portion along the office frontage. Improvements are also scheduled for a part of Poplar Ave.

The proposed office space is planned as two, single-story medical buildings totaling 32,000 square feet.

The anticipated construction time for the project is approximately two years for the residential development. The first phase will implement the Bailey Station Road improvements, streetscape, landscape and fencing.

The residential development is set to include a clubhouse and swimming pool.