Collierville wins big at Theatre Awards

Posted on May 30, 2018.
Saturday night at the Orpheum Theatre the Draco Playhouse production of Catch Me If You Can won six awards at the annual High School Musical Theatre Awards.
That was the most awarded to any school this year. There were 29 schools from three states competing this year.
Awards were:
Outstanding Overall Production
Outstanding Dance Execution
Outstanding Set
Outstanding Student Orchestra
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Student Technical Achievement – Andrew Boone
Collierville is now the only school that has won the Overall Production award multiple times.
Briarcrest Christian School took home two awards for its production of The Addams Family.
Allyson Vogel won for Outstanding Student Stage Management and Jaxon Polk won for his portrayal as Pugsley.
