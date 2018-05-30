Collierville wins big at Theatre Awards

Saturday night at the Orpheum Theatre the Draco Playhouse production of Catch Me If You Can won six awards at the annual High School Musical Theatre Awards.

That was the most awarded to any school this year. There were 29 schools from three states competing this year.

Awards were:

Outstanding Overall Production

Outstanding Dance Execution

Outstanding Set

Outstanding Student Orchestra

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Student Technical Achievement – Andrew Boone

Collierville is now the only school that has won the Overall Production award multiple times.

Briarcrest Christian School took home two awards for its production of The Addams Family.

Allyson Vogel won for Outstanding Student Stage Management and Jaxon Polk won for his portrayal as Pugsley.