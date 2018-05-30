Animal Shelter gets fresh coat of paint

As part of National Painting Week, 15 associates surrounding Memphis Sherwin-Williams stores joined volunteers from Collierville to paint the Collierville Animal Shelter.

Along with donating more than 10 gallons of paint, Sherwin-Williams donated the supplies needed to refresh the dog kennel, bathrooms, washrooms and more last Wednesday.

Sherwin-Williams National Painting Week is from May 25-June 4 and is an annual celebration dedicated to the “transformative power of paint and color in our homes and in our communities.”

Every year, thousands of Sherwin-Williams associates volunteer to refresh hundreds of local spaces, including community centers, historic landmarks and more.