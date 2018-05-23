Class of 2018 earns record breaking $37.9 million in scholarships

The Collierville High School Class of 2018, which graduated last week, is leaving some large shoes to fill.

The senior class surpassed all previous records by earning more than $37.9 million in overall scholarships. Twenty three of the seniors have also been recognized by the National Merit Scholarship program, with nine finalists, two semifinalists and 12 commended scholars.

Eleven Collierville seniors also scored a perfect 36 on the ACT.

Closing out an unprecedented final year at the “old” high school, more than 70 students students finished the year with perfect attendance. Their names were entered into a drawing for an Apple iPad, purchased by the PTSO and the randomly selected winner was freshman Jordan Smith.

Other town news:

• Work will soon commence to convert the current Schilling Farms Middle School into Schilling Farms Elementary School. Several aspects of the middle school, including the restrooms, will have to be modified to accommodate elementary students.

The students currently attending Schilling Farms Middle will move into the “old” high school next year on Byhalie Road. It will be renamed West Collierville Middle. The current high school students will migrate to the brand new high school at 11605 E. Shelby Drive.

• Collierville Town Offices will be closed on May 28 for Memorial Day. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

The sanitation collection schedule for the week will be as follows: garbage, recyclables, and commercial will be picked up the day after your regular collection day. There will be no appliance pick up on May 31. The next available appliance pick-up will be June 7.