Collierville residents encouraged to host Cop Stops

Communities around the nation are honoring police officers during National Police Week May 13-19, 2018 with memorial ceremonies and shows of support. National Police Week originated from Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, 1962 with a proclamation signed by President John F. Kennedy as a national observance that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal police officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

One way residents can support the Collierville Police Department is by participating in Collierville Cop Stop.

Cop Stop is an opportunity for residents to join together and share a meal with the officers who patrol Collierville neighborhoods. More importantly, it is an opportunity for neighbors and officers to sit down together for an evening of fellowship.

“My experience with Cop Stop has been none other than a positive one. Families are willing to open up their homes and provide us with a meal out of the generosity of their hearts,” said Collierville Police Officer Madison Kimbrell. “In the short time that we get to have a meal with a new family, we get to see the impact the Collierville Police Department has in growing deep roots within the community we serve.”

Collierville Cop Stop was started in 2015 by Collierville residents Matt and Paige Grimm as a way to give back to the officers.

“Over the last two and a half years, our police officers have become our family. We look forward to serving them every other week at our house,” said Paige. “Our children even ask us on a weekly basis if it is a cop stop night. We love our officers!”

Preparation for a Cop Stop is completely up to the host. However, including friends and neighbors is encouraged through providing a dish or simply joining to socialize. Officers may be called away during the night, but another is likely to stop by in his/her place. At the end of the evening, leftover food is brought to on-duty Collierville dispatchers and jailers.

“I am very appreciative of the kindness and support shown by everyone from the Cop Stops. Especially when work gets busy, it’s nice to dial it down a notch and enjoy a good home cooked meal. It is such a fantastic experience meeting new people over great food,” said Collierville Police Officer Samuel Draper.

“The Cop Stops are also a great way to incorporate community policing, because in most instances the homes we have been invited to have small children. This gives us an avenue to teach the kids that we are there to help and we are not unapproachable,” said Kimbrell.

To sign up to host a meal, either request to join the Collierville CopStop Facebook Group or send an email to Paige at jpd8486@hotmail.com. In the email provide your name, neighborhood, and email address; Paige will then reply with a link to an online registry with available dates.