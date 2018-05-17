Collierville ranked 11th best public high school in state

Collierville has been ranked the 11th best public high school in Tennessee by U.S. News.

The “Best High Schools” rankings identify the country’s top-performing public high schools. The goal is to provide a clear, unbiased picture of how well public schools serve all of their students – from the highest to lowest achieving – in preparing them to demonstrate proficiency in basic skills as well as readiness for college-level work.

U.S. News also ranked Collierville High 1,342 in the country.

It has a 92-percent graduation rate and a 72-percent pass rate for the ACT test.

Houston High School was also ranked 10th in the state by U.S. News. It has been ranked 1,314 nationally.

The school has a 94-percent graduation rate and a 67-percent pass rate for the ACT test. Enrollment is 1,893 with a 19:1 student-teacher ratio.

The Advanced Placement participation rate at Houston High School is 53 percent.

The student body makeup is 50 percent male and 50 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 31 percent.

All public high schools were eligible and nearly all were evaluated in the process of calculating the rankings.

U.S. News started out reviewing 28,813 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. That number was reduced to 20,548 schools that were eligible to be ranked. This is the total number of public high schools that had 12th-grade enrollment of 15 or greater or sufficient enrollment in other high school grades during the 2015-2016 school year to be analyzed.

In almost all cases, students at private high schools across the country are not required to take the statewide accountability tests that are mandatory for U.S. public high schools. Since private schools do not have the state accountability testing data that U.S. News uses for the “Best High Schools” rankings methodology, they are not included in the rankings.

There are several of data sources used to produce the “Best High Schools” rankings:

The Common Core of Data is the U.S. Department of Education website, updated annually, that contains basic data on enrollment, student ethnicity and other profile information on all public high schools in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Education collects the data found on this site directly from the schools themselves, school districts or state departments of education. The data used in the 2018 rankings are for the 2015-2016 school year.

College Board was the source of the Advanced Placement test data for each public high school, when applicable, that were used to create calculated values used in the rankings. The AP test data used in the analysis are for 12th-grade students in the 2015-2016 school year.

International Baccalaureate was the source of the IB examination data for each public high school, when applicable, that were used to create calculated values. The IB test data used in the analysis are for the 12th-grade students in the 2015-2016 school year.

Each high school’s statewide accountability proficiency test results and graduation rate were collected directly from official sources in that state. The statewide assessment data are from the 2015-2016 school year and the graduation rates correspond to the 2016 graduation cohort, which is made up of students who entered ninth grade in 2012-2013.

The first list of the U.S. News “Best High Schools” was posted in 2007.