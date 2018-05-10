New guides available for town’s Greenbelt system

Tired of being hunkered down all winter? With the Spring sun and temps starting to warm things up, Collierville’s greenbelt trails are the perfect place to shake off the winter blahs.

For decades the Town of Collierville has been creating public spaces that inspire and enrich lives. A major part of Collierville’s green infrastructure are the 19 plus miles of Greenbelt Trails that meander through Collierville’s parks and natural spaces.

It’s hard to believe something so beautiful is located minutes from just about any neighborhood. Each trail crosses a different landscape and offers a unique nature experience.

To help guide you through the Greenbelt Trail system the Town has created a new Greenbelt Walking Trail Map. The new maps are available at the Collierville Community Center, Town Hall, the Collierville Library, Morton Museum and Depot Visitors Center on Town Square. You can also download the guide online at colliervilleparks.org.

The new Greenbelt Walking Trail Map shows the regional and neighborhood trails, as well as sidewalks that you can use to explore Collierville residential areas, parks, schools and commercial districts.

In addition to the walking trail map, the guide lists the mileage of each trail and on the back of the map are pictures and descriptions of the amenities at each community park.

In response to feedback from greenbelt trail users, the new map is printed on Tyvek material making it virtually tear resistant and waterproof.

So get the walking shoes out, pick up a new Greenbelt Walking Trail Map and discover Collierville’s go to destination for outdoor enthusiast and nature lovers.