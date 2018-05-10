Higher Planes

PICTURED: From left are Bobby Smith, Steve Blaser, Kathleen Banks, John Winchell and Bob Moore. Not pictured are Pastor Dane Wood and Mike Willis.

A group of local men is ramping up efforts to provide assistance to those in need throughout the Mid-South.

Several years ago, members of Collierville United Methodist Church began taking annual mission trips to northwestern Tennessee to perform home repairs and build handicap ramps for those in need. Soon, the men decided to begin localizing their efforts.

To date, the eight-man “ramp building team” has constructed more than 25 ADA compliant ramps throughout Shelby County, including Germantown.

“We just decided that we needed to get out into the community and help,” said John Winchell, a volunteer for the ramp team. The church accepts donations for the ramps.

Some residents pay for the construction materials themselves. Winchell noted that the ramps often vary in involvement, with the more complicated inclined planes taking around four days to complete.

Those interested in having a handicap ramp installed at their home should call the church at 901.853.8383.