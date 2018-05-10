Collierville’s annual Fair on the Square was held on Saturday and Sunday on the town’s Historic Town Square.

The fundraising charitable event has raised funds for hundreds of projects benefiting the Collierville community.

The Fair was first held in 1976, celebrating the nation’s Bicentennial.

The Twentieth Century Club has coordinated and sponsored this popular tradition, held the first weekend in May each year.

This year’s event offered a wide variety of unique handcrafts, needle and wood crafts, sculptures, baskets, pottery, ceramics and paintings, original jewelry, garden items, clothing and floral designs.

Entertainment on the Stage at the Train Depot included bands, dancers, singers and music for all ages. There were also games, face painting, rock climbing, a petting zoo and a mechanical bull. All profits from the Fair are returned to the Collierville community in the form of grants in four areas (education, environment, art and community).

PICTURED: Sara and Anissa Wong share a corn dog and drink with Jeremy Veldman.