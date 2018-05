The Collierville varsity lacrosse team hosted Bartlett on Friday at Johnson Park. It was Senior Night and four CHS players were honored. The Lady Dragons were first in the Region, going 12-2 for the regular season. The playoffs begin on May 4.

PICTURED: From left are Shayna Ryan, who will play lacrosse at Lee University next year, Megan McArthur (Texas A&M), Reagan Stanfill (UT Knoxville) and Morgan Messer (Mississippi State).