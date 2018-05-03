Collierville students will not make up snow days

The Collierville Board of Education has backed Superintendent John Aitken’s recommendation that students not be required to make up four inclement weather days from Jan. 12, 16, 17 and 18.

Board members approved the motion on Thursday during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Other School News:

• Board members considered and approved a contract with Wagner General Contractors to provide interior renovations at West Collierville Middle School.

• Board members approved a 3-year lease with Apple to provide laptops at Collierville High School. As a capital lease, it will now require approval by the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

• Board members authorized the Executive Committee to finalize and approve a new transportation contract with Durham School Services.

• Board members approved both the 2018-19 General Fund Budget and the 2018-19 Special Revenue Fund Budget.

• Board members approved a contract with Ark Roofing for complete roof replacement at Schilling Farms Elementary School. Nickson General Contractors will provide miscellaneous renovations at the school.

