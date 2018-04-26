Residential development approved near Town Square



A new 5-acre residential development has been approved west of N. Main Street and east of Burrows Road.

The development will include seven residential lots and a private internal drive.

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the development Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Alderman Billy Patton voted against the development as the applicant is requesting a sidewalk waiver. Curb and gutter improvements will be made to N. Main Street.

A 40-foot wide easement will preserve the existing trees and landscaping along Main. Five of the houses will face and have access to Main Street.

The minimum lot size will be 15,000 square feet.

The request for a sidewalk waiver conflicts with the town’s Greenbelt Master Plan, which calls for a local trail to run nearby.

In related news:

• Board members approved the construction of a second left turn lane at Byhalia Road and Shelby Drive.

A left turn lane currently exists but a second lane is needed to accommodate the additional traffic that will be generated by the new Collierville High School.

The project is expected to cost $178,374.

• Board members also approved a a rezoning request on S. Main on first reading.

Robert and Mary Jane Conrad are requesting the rezoning of the property. The intent is to create a 3-lot subdivision, with one existing lot and two new lots. The property is on the west side of S. Main Street, east of S. Center Street, and south of Keough Road.

“With the growth of Collierville and the increased number of residents comes the necessity for options in housing for all economic ranges and demographics,” Conrad wrote. “My wife and I would appreciate the opportunity to invest in the Town of Collierville’s growth and development, and to provide housing options in an established area within walking distance to the most desirable features our town offers.”