Seven local high schoolers were recently named Collierville 2018 Rotary Scholarship Winners. Maggie Lavoie also received the Herman Osteen Service Above Self Award from Rotary.

She will be attended the University of Tennessee in the fall.

PICTURED: Winners, from left with class rankings, are Elizabeth Zabielski (32), Maggie Lavoie (80), Brynn Myers (174), Shayna Ryan (34), Cullen Bertram (20), Ben May (14) and Nicholas Gomez (118).

