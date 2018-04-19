Junior Auxiliary hosts ‘Cop Stop’

The Junior Auxiliary of Collierville, in celebration of National Junior Auxiliary Week, partnered with George’s BBQ to hold a “Cop Stop” style lunch for on duty officers.

“It was a great opportunity for Junior Auxiliary to give back to these guys for all they do for our community, and for helping us so much with our events around town,” said Jennifer Durley, JAC President.

The Collierville Police Department assists with several JAC annual events, including Scare on the Square and Bunny Hop.

The Junior Auxiliary of Collierville is part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, a non-profit organization founded in 1941 in Greenville, MS. NAJA has 15,800 active, associate, and life members in 95 Chapters in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

For more information, or to make a tax deductible donation to JA of Collierville, visit its website at www.jacollierville.org. For more information on NNAJA, visit www.najanet.org or call 662.332.3000.