Houston’s Horizons Club hosts Field Day

Posted on April 19, 2018.
With summer vacation just on the horizon, Houston’s Horizons Club decided to incorporate some summer fun of their own with their annual field day.
Horizons is a club that connects students apart of the special needs department with other kids at Houston.
Throughout the year, the group participates in an array of fun bonding activities, from game-show style get-to-know-you questionnaires to painting Memphis rocks.
They also organize a service project benefitting LeBonheur Care Cart.
All of these activities then culminate in a field day.
Students were organized into 12 teams, each having 2-3 special needs students, and went head-to-head in a variety of games and challenges.
They played tug-of-war, had a water balloon toss, ran a three-legged race, and more and then ended the day with a popsicle party.
“We had such a fun day with everyone hanging out together and being so friendly,” said Horizons president Katie Young.
In the end, the Tie-Dye team took home the gold, but all left feeling like they had won with the amount of fun they had.
Leave a Reply