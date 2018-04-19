12 seniors sign Letters of Intent

A dozen student athletes signed Letters of Intent in the Collierville High School Library last week.

Grace Barnes signed to compete in gymnastics at Air Force.

John Gibbs and Alec Bouton will compete in baseball at Rhodes College and Lyon, respectively.

Jake Peters is going to Christian Brothers, Jessica Green will attend University Mass and Jared Briant will be going to Rhodes College.

Gabby Harris signed to play volleyball at Tennessee Wesleyan.

Hall Squiers will be swimming at Sewanee. Shayna Ryan signed to play lacrosse at Lee University.

For basketball, Jada Taylor is going to Blue Mountain College, Lauren Taylor will attend Christian Brothers and Alexis Taylor is going to Blue Mountain College.

PICTURED: Front row, from left, are Jada Taylor, Lauren Taylor, Alexis Taylor, Grace Barnes, Jared Briant and Alec Bouton. Back row, from left, are Hall Squiers, Gabby Harris, Jake Peterson Shayne Ryan, Jessica Green and John Gibbs.

