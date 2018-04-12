Disco Fever Night raises nearly $10K for local schools

Teachers and staff of the Collierville Schools donned their 70s gear and boogied at the annual Collierville Education Foundation’s Teacher Trivia Night held on March 8 at The Church of the Incarnation.

The event, sponsored by Landers Ford, included great food, trivia and a special dance contest. Trivia night is organized just for the school teachers offering them an opportunity to relax and socialize all while raising funds for the CEF Teacher Grant Program.

With over 375 guests in attendance, the event raised approximately $10,000 through ticket sales, sponsorships, and activities throughout the night.

This year’s event, themed Disco Fever, included a Soul Train Dance Line Contest that had everyone on their feet cheering. Cash prizes were awarded to the ‘grooviest dancers’ as well as to the best team costumes/table decorations, and the winning trivia team. As in the past, a special award went home with the school showing the best spirit.

Winners for the event:

Team Spirit – Collierville Elementary School

Trivia Winner – Disco is Dead (Collierville Middle School)

Best Team Costumes/Decorations – ‘I Do’ Disco (Collierville Elementary School)

Soul Train Dance Line Contest – Sheree Perez and Lauren Baker (Collierville Elementary School)

The CEF is a 501©(3) tax exempt organization that promotes academic excellence in the Collierville Municipal Schools by providing grants directly to teachers to fund items not covered in the regular budget. To date, CEF has awarded over $1.2 million in grants.

“We are working every day towards our goal to fund to every eligible grant submitted,” Linda Stamps, Trivia Night organizer and CEF Marketing Manager, stated.

On average, CEF receives close to $150,000 in grant requests annually. Of these, approximately $70,000 are funded each year.