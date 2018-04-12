Calendar of Events

April 13

• The Reel Family Time Outdoor Movie Series will begin at 7:45 p.m. on April 13 at the Kiwanis Pavilion at Municipal Park. The featured movie will be Sing.

Spread out on the lawn and enjoy a PG-rated movie under the stars. Movies begin at dusk.

Concessions will be sold. No rain date.

This event is sponsored by Germantown Legends Soccer. For more information on the sponsor, visit www.germantownlegendssoccer.com/

April 21

• Healthy Kids Day at the YMCA at Schilling Farms in Collierville is Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. Children of all ages and their families are welcome to come participate in our activities including an obstacle course, active games, bounce house, face painting, crafts, and more.

There will also be scheduled activities for everyone including basketball clinic at 10:15 a.m., dance performance at 10:45 a.m. and Family Zumba at 11:30 a.m. Lifeblood drive from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 901.850.9622.

April 21

• The United States Air Force Academy is one of the top-rated colleges in the nation. All cadets receive a full-ride scholarship, including tuition, room, board, medical, and over $1,000/month for expenses.

Steve Vreeland, USAFA Class of 1975 and a retired Fedex pilot, will be giving a briefing at the Collierville Library (Halle Room) on Saturday, April 21, from 1-2 p.m. He will cover what the Academy has to offer and what it take to get an appointment. The time to apply is 11th grade, second semester. Interested students, parents, teachers, counselors, and coaches are all welcome. Email Steve Vreeland at vreelandtn@juno.com to reserve a seat.

April 26

• The Germantown Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free Health and Wellness Expo on April 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Great Hall and Conference Center at 1900 S. Germantown Road. Learn about healthy living with Special Guest Emcee A.D. Davis, Personal Trainer and Group Fitness Instructor.

The Health and Wellness Expo will be an interactive, educational experience for all ages.

The event includes healthy food prep demonstrations, wellness programs for kids & adults, nutrition, vision screening and mini massages. Understand strokes with Methodist Germantown’s Hospital’s Inflatable Mega Brain. Opportunities for mini massages, CPR demos, door prizes and more.

April 27

• Germantown Community Theatre will host Evening of All Stars Gala on April 27 at 6 p.m. at Germantown Country Club

The Germantown Community Theatre’s annual fundraiser will feature a buffet dinner, silent auction, a wine pull and entertainment.

The evening will honor GCT’s “Leading Luminaries,” Martha Graber, Bonnie Robinson, Betty Dilley, Bill Short, John Rone and Andrew Saunders; GCT’s finest, honored for their multiple years of time, talent and treasure. Fun Auction Items will include unique Experiences, fabulous clothing & accessories, home décor, dining, Arts, Theatre and Concert items.

Come celebrate the history of GCT and these special Volunteers at the Gala Evening of ALL Stars. GCT marks its 46th year of providing award-winning live Theatre entertainment and first rate Children’s Theatre programs. To purchase tickets and RSVP go to www.gctcomeplay.org or call 901.453.7448.

April 29

• The Germantown Municipal School District’s third annual 5K Stampede Color Run and Festival will be April 29 at Wolf River Blvd. between Kimbrough and Farmington.

The Festival begins at noon, with the 5K starting at 2 p.m. and the 1 Mile Color Run beginning at 3:15 p.m. There will be food trucks, live entertainment, rock climbing walls, moon bounces and vendor give-a-ways.

For more information, email GEF@gmsdk12.org or call 901.752.7907 or 901.246.6661.