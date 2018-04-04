‘Catch’ A Show

The Collierville High School Fine Arts Department will present Catch Me If You Can: The Musical from April 5-8 at the Draco Playhouse.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, email cluter@colliervilleschools.org or lsalter@colliervilleschools.org.

PICTURED: First row, from left, are Teyah Young, Carol-Ann Land, Maddie McMillian, Samantha Schott and Jasmine Gillenwaters. Second row, from left, are Maddie Bobbitt, Halle Treace, Parker Hood, Shayna Ryan and Alexis Steelman.