Town will be reimbursed for two new traffic signals near school

The town is preparing to install traffic signals at two intersections near the future Collierville High School.

Traffic signals will be installed at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Sycamore Road and the intersection of Byhalia Road and Shelby Drive.

On Tuesday, the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen was scheduled to award two construction contracts totaling $652,201 to Memphis based McCrory Electric Co.

The signals will also include video detection, GPS emergency vehicle and pedestrian crossing signals. The decorative signal poles and mast arms will be Collierville Green.

Funds for the projects will come from the Memphis Metropolitan Organization and the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Surface Transportation Program with 100 percent funding provided by the Federal Highway Administration.

TDOT must approve McCrory Electric Co. as the lowest bidder for the project.

The traffic signals are northwest of the future Collierville High School.

Other town news:

The board will approve a lease agreement with Crown Castle for the cell tower at the Shelton Road Waste Water Treatment site.