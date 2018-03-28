Rees’ walk-off gives Collierville victory over Montgomery Central

It came down to the wire on Saturday, with Collierville (11-1) taking victory on a dramatic walk-off single in the late innings that sealed their victory over Montgomery Central.

The game was tied at 12 with Collierville batting in the bottom of the seventh when Carson Rees singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.

Noah Hattier led the Dragons to victory by driving in four runs. He went 3-for-4 at the plate. Hattier drove in runs on a single in the fourth and a single in the fifth.

Montgomery Central got things moving in the first inning, when an error scored one run for Montgomery Central.

Collierville scored six runs in the fourth inning. The Dragons big bats in the inning were led by singles by Francisco Cartaya, Gabe Nicholson, and Hattier, a groundout by Kobe Perkins, and an error on a ball put in play by Mitch Austin.

Montgomery Central scored five runs in the second inning. Montgomery Central batters contributing to the big inning included Dakotah Danner and Madison Murphy, who each had RBIs in the inning.

John Gibbs (3-0) was the winning pitcher for Collierville. He went three innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out one and walking zero. Zach Jackson threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Bo Perry took the loss for Montgomery Central. He went two and a third innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three.

Weldon Winemiller started the game for Collierville. He allowed four hits and six runs over one and one-third innings, striking out one.

The Dragons tallied ten hits. Hattier and Cartaya each racked up multiple hits for Collierville. Hattier went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Dragons in hits.

Montgomery Central tallied 15 hits on the day. Murphy, Brady Devers, Kolby Baldwin, and Ben Sleigh all collected multiple hits for Montgomery Central. Murphy led Montgomery Central with four hits in five at bats.