Jobless rates in Collierville, Germantown still among lowest in state

Jobless rates in Collierville and Germantown mirrored each other to kick off the new year.

Unemployment estimates released last week by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development indicate that both municipalities had a jobless rate of 2.8 percent in January. Only six other cities in the state had lower rates, including Franklin, Murfreesboro and Nashville.

The rates were slightly higher than December.

Memphis’ rate of 4.7 percent was the highest among Tennessee cities with a population over 25,000. However, the rate was down considerably from January of 2017, when it topped 6 percent.

There are an estimated 540 Germantown residents who claimed unemployment in January and 710 in Collierville, which has the larger labor force at 25,120. Germantown’s labor force is 19,730.

At 3.1 percent, Bartlett’s January rate was slightly higher than December.

Tennessee’s rate of 3.3 percent was slightly higher than the national average (4.1 percent).