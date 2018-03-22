Building on Historic Square could get face lift

A building on the north side of the town’s Historic Square could soon get a new look.

On Thursday, the town’s Historic District Commission will discuss several exterior alterations to 118 East Mulberry Street, which previously housed Town Square Antique Mall.

Property owner Hank Wright has requested a Certificate of Appropriateness for façade modifications to the building, including a new metal canopy, a second story door, windows and more.

The existing oversized pent roof with cedar shingles has been deemed inappropriate by Historic District guidelines.

Wright is seeking to remove the roof and replace it with a suspended metal canopy similar to Brooks Collection and Silver Caboose.

A second story door would take the place of the existing bay window and a new architectural cornice would be added to the building.

The current building is less than 50 years old and is not considered historic.

The original building was constructed in 1895 but was removed and rebuilt in the 1980s.

If the Historic District Commission passes the modifications the Codes Division can issue a permit for the renovation.