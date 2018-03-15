Town’s ambitious high school well on its way to completion

Despite its massive scale and ambition, Collierville’s new state-of-the-art high school is still on pace for an August completion.

Collierville Schools Chief of Operations Mike Simpson frequents the $94 million construction site at the corner of E. Shelby Drive and Sycamore Road three to four times a week.

Previously with Shelby County Schools, Simpson has played roles in the construction of modern high schools like Arlington and Southwind. However, Collierville’s newest gem, which is slated to educate around 3,000 students, is nothing like he’s seen before.

“We were with SCS for a lot of years and we built schools on an extremely tight budget,” he noted. “So, we knew how to build a Shelby County high school. But we wanted this to be Collierville’s high school. We wanted it to represent the town of Collierville.

“In listening to people,” he continued, “they said they wanted us to do the very best that we could. That’s what we’ve tried to do within our budget.”

Construction began on the west side of the building and is proceeding east. The front of the building will be the final point of construction.

The primary academic building, which Simpson estimated was nearly 80-percent complete, features a grand clear story from front to back.

“In about two to three months they’ll start buttoning up the building,” said Simpson. “This is a pretty big project.”

The school is comprised of five primary wings, each of which has its own specialized discipline.

Simpson said this was done in an effort to keep educators within similar subject fields grouped together.

“You want your teachers to do a lot of collaborating,” he noted. “During planning time, you want your English teachers to be working together, sharing lesson plans. In a building this size the closeness will help.”

The A Wing is the main artery of the school and it connects each of the five branches.

One hallway off of this wing includes classrooms for the Transition Academy, which is designed to teach children with special needs the skills they will need to transition from high school.

“What we’re doing is working with children and teaching them to be independent,” Simpson said.

In an effort to develop self-reliance, there is a “home room” class furnished with kitchen appliances.

“The classroom is set up like a home kitchen,” Simpson said. “Another classroom will be set up with computers.”

Further down the main wing is the “community room,” a lecture-hall-style room for community meetings, board and faculty meetings, combined class sessions, etc.

Guidance Department Entrance

“If you’ve got a college recruiter in and you need to gather 150 kids,” said Superintendent John Aitkens, “this is the place.”

Innovative in ways big and small, the new school will be top notch from top to bottom. Where most schools have floors comprised of vinyl tiles, students at the new high school will walk on planks of durable luxury vinyl tiles in myriad patterns and colors.

“They are heavier, tougher and cost more,” said Simpson. “But they don’t have to be waxed every summer, which will save all those man hours.”

The counseling and administrative wings are on the opposite sides of the school, with the former offering space for 10 counselors, the vice principal and a reception area.

Theater

The school is also dotted with meeting areas throughout.

One unique feature of the school is the technology room, which will be set up like a Genius Bar at an Apple Store.

Once students are enrolled in the new high school they will each be issued a laptop.

Staff in the technology room will be responsible for repair work and updating software throughout the school year.

“Students and teachers will turn in their laptops before summer break,” Simpson said. “That way the staff can update software and clean them up.”

Down the hall, the school’s immense media room will overlook a courtyard in the center of the campus.

The cafeteria can hold up to 1,000 students and even includes a café for teachers.

Perhaps one of the areas that will get the most immediate boost from the new facility will be winter sports. The school features a 3,000-capacity varsity gym, two auxiliary gyms, a wrestling room with wall-to-wall matting, and a weight room featuring large windows that look out onto the wooded campus.

Entrance Hall

“There is a lot of competition for gym space and time,” Simpson said. “Right now it is very difficult to accommodate everybody. Here, we will have three gyms with hardwood floors, scoreboards and soud systems.”

The versatile facilities will accommodate any need, according to Simpson. They will also make the school a premium venue for future tournaments.

Events that likely won’t draw thousands of attendees will be held in one of the auxiliary gyms, one of which seats 750.

“That way you don’t lose the atmosphere,” said Simpson.

The varsity gym’s barrel vaulted roof pays homage to the gymnasium of the original high school, which is now the Linda Kerley Senior Center.

“The architects were sensitive about the history of the high school and the town,” Simpson said. “They tried to blend that in with the architecture of the new school.”

Commercial Grade Kitchen Classroom

Some unique features in the school’s fine arts wing include a 1,000-seat theater, a massive band room and several practice rooms, chorus rooms and three art studios with large windows providing natural light.

Across the hall from the fine arts wing is a STEM area with two labs/workshops and a 150-capacity room to host STEM competitions. The room, which is near the theater, can also be used as a reception area for theater productions.

Connected to the fine arts wing is the career tech wing, which includes a four-bay auto shop, an agriculture room, a welding shop, a green house and a commercial-grade kitchen for teaching the culinary arts.

“These classes give local businesses a pipeline of employees,” said Simpson. “Students can graduate with automotive, welding and other certifications. There are a lot of opportunities and a lot of options.

The state-of-the-art athletic facilities are currently the furthest from completion. Included among them is a field house, or “turf room,” which features a 50-yard indoor field intended for countless uses.

Media Room

While the football team will be able to practice in the space during inclement weather, other teams will also use the field house. Physical education classes can also be held in the building.

Next to the turf room are baseball and softball field houses scheduled to include locker rooms that connect directly to the team dugouts.

There are also football and soccer field houses that offer public restrooms and concession stands during games.

Student parking will be accessible on the south side of campus near the athletic facilities. Staff parking will be on the other side of campus, which includes three connected drives off of Shelby Drive.

“It was done this way to divide the traffic up so you don’t have everyone converging at one point,” Simpson said.

Auto Shop