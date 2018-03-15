Dragons sneak by Saints 1-0 to open season

The Collierville High School baseball team had to battle through extra innings in order to get the first win of the 2018 campaign.

The Dragons were able to sneak by the Briarcrest Saints 1-0 after plating a run in the top of the 11th inning.

Carson Rees sliced a double down the right field line for the game-winning RBI.

Collierville starter Tyler Sherman was outstanding in his senior debut.

The Tennessee-Martin signee threw seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven batters.

John Gibbs took the victory in relief. First baseman Evan Chatlosh had two hits to lead the Dragons offensively.

PICTURED: Collierville’s Cannon Whitby slides into second base a split second before Briarcrest’s Tyler Harrington makes the catch.

