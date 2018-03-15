Collierville Schools Trivia Night

Teachers and faculty from Collierville’s eight schools caught Disco Fever last Thursday during the Collierville Education Foundation’s 70s-themed Trivia Night at Incarnation Church.

The event featured trivia questions from Jim Jaggers, drawings, dinner and more. CEF supports the schools by providing grants directly to teachers for educational tools not covered by the school district.

With this support, teachers are able to enhance their effectiveness in the classroom.

PICTURED: Teachers from Sycamore Elementary School don their favorite 70s attire.

