TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Procurement Division is requesting sealed bids on the following items:

BID # TC2017-39 – “SOFT BODY ARMOR”

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS provided. The Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, must appear on the envelope containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

Complete bid packages are available from the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Procurement Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit

http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Procurement Division at (901) 457-2253

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is TUESDAY, JANUARY 30, 2018 02:00:00 p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-39 – “SOFT BODY ARMOR”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and issued by the Procurement Division. No other means of communication, whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

Notice is hereby given that the Tourism Advisory Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at the Town Depot at 125 North Rowlett.

Tress Shields

Administrative Specialist

Planning Commission – 6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, February 01, 2018 for a regularly scheduled meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Pledge of Allegiance

3 Roll Call

4 Approval of Minutes

4.a January 4, 2018

5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions

6 Approval of Consent Agenda

6.a PC17-69 – Villages at Porter Farms P.D., Phase 21 – Request approval of a Preliminary Subdivision Plat for 10 single family residential lots on 1.722 acres located on the west side of South Shea Road between Jennings Mill Lane South and Dogwood Valley Drive.

Property Owner: Joel Porter Forest Hill Development, LLC

Applicant: Parker, Estes & Associates, Inc. (William N. Sawtelle, Jr., P.E.)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

6.b PC17-70 – Villages at Porter Farms P.D., Phase 22 – Request approval of a Preliminary Subdivision Plat for 20 single family residential lots on 4.68 acres located on Quail Forest Drive east of South Shea Road.

Property Owner: Joel Porter, Forest Hill Development

Applicant: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelly)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

6.c PC17-71 – Villages at Porter Farms P.D., Phase 23 – Request approval of a Preliminary Subdivision Plat for 20 single family residential lots on 5.27 acres located on Quail Forest Drive east of South Shea Road.

Property Owner: John Porter, Centennial Homes, LLC

Applicant: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelly)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

6.d PC18-02 – Wolf River Ranch PD – Parkview SD Final Subdivision Plat

Property Owner: Halle Investment Company (David Halle)

Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty)

Project Planner: Don Singleton

7 Formal Agenda

7.a PC17-67 – Washington Grove Subdivision – Request approval of a Preliminary Subdivision Plat for 12 residential lots on 4.55 acres located on the south side of Washington Street east of Mt. Pleasant Road.

Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty)

Property Owner: Russell Development (Mike Russell)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7.b PC17-72 – LA Fitness Center Subdivision– Request approval of Preliminary Subdivision Plat for 4 nonresidential lots on 8.49 acres located at 1048 West Poplar Avenue.

Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty)

Property Owner: Fitness International, LLC (Robert Lee)

Project Planner: Don Singleton

8 Other Business

9 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Construction Board of

Adjustments and Appeals will meet on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the

Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

• Approval of Minutes: December 7, 2017

• Business Items:

° Elect Chairperson and Vice Chair for 2018

All persons wishing to comment on agenda items should be present. Written comments

will also be accepted.

Judy Boyd

Administrative Specialist