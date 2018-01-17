Lattimore honored for years of service

At a recent meeting of the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Dr. Dan Lattimore was recognized for 29 years of volunteer service to the Town of Collierville.

Lattimore served three years on the Collierville Arts Council, four years on the Library Board and twenty two years on the Parks Advisory Board.

“Dr. Lattimore has been steadfast in his volunteer responsibilities as a community servant and it is with great pleasure that we acknowledge Dr. Lattimore’s selfless dedication to making Collierville a great place to live and work.” said Mayor Stan Joyner.

Collierville Parks, Recreation, Cultural Arts and Tourism Director Greg Clark assisted Joyner in presenting Lattimore with a plaque from the town.