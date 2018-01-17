Dragons prepare for rematch with Devils

Collierville improved to 8-7 on the season last week by knocking off Kirby 47-42 at home.

The game sets up a Jan. 17 rematch with Germantown before the Dragons host Southwind on Friday.

Collierville was scheduled to play Houston last Friday but the game was cancelled due to inclement weather.

That game has been rescheduled for Feb. 9. Against Kirby, the Dragons were paced by senior Jabari Harris’ 13 points and Josh Mariencheck’s 10 points. Collierville dropped its last game against Germantown 53-50 last December on the road.

PICTURED: Collierville’s Mariencheck is fouled while taking a jump shot.

