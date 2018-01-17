CPD seeks information regarding car robbery

Collierville Police responded to a reported robbery on Jan. 16 at around 9:17 p.m. on Dogwood Creek Court.

The victim stated that she was approached by two African American male suspects dressed in all black with masks when she arrived at the residence.

One of the suspects was wearing a hoodie with a yellow or orange “V” and had a black handgun pointed at her. The suspect ordered her out of the car.

Both suspects entered her vehicle and drove away ultimately heading south on Houston Levee at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle is a silver 2014 Nissan Rogue with a Tennessee tag No. X08-09T.

If anyone has any information, call the Criminal Investigations Divsion at 901.457.2520 or Collierville Crimestoppers at 901.457.2247.

To submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

