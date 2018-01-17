Collierville Calendar of Events

Jan. 17

The Collierville Schools open enrollment window for the 2018-19 school year is now through Feb. 16.

Three schools are closed to all new transfer applications (Bailey Station Elementary School, Collierville Elementary School and Crosswind Elementary School). Three schools are open to new transfer applications (Tara Oaks Elementary School, Collierville Middle School and Collierville High School). Three schools are open only to new transfer applications from siblings of students already enrolled in the same school (Schilling Farms Elementary School, Sycamore Elementary School and the new middle school, which is currently Schilling Farms Middle School.

Additionally, all non-Collierville resident transfers – including those who live in Shelby County – will be required to pay a tuition fee prior to enrollment.

Applications are available online at www.colliervilleschools.org.

Applications may also be picked up in the office of Student Services in the Collierville Schools Administration Building. Applications must be mailed, faxed, emailed or dropped off at the office of Student Services.

Jan. 17 through Feb. 28

Do Muggles have what it takes to decipher the clues and break out of our Harry Potter themed Escape Room? Join the Collierville Burch Library for a session to see if you’re up to the challenge.

Sessions are offered for 3rd-5th graders, 6th-12th graders, and adults in the Storytelling Room. Registration is required on the Library’s Events Calendar. Click on the day of the event to sign up. All sessions will feature the same escape room, so sign up for only one day.

3rd-5th graders: Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and 28, and March 1 from 4:30-5:30 p.m

6th-12th graders: Jan. 17-18 and Feb. 21-22nd from 4-5:30 p.m.

Adults 18 and up: Feb. 24-25 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Jan. 22

The Collierville Parks and Recreation Department will host an induction ceremony for the Class of 2017 Hall of Fame members on Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. The formal program starts at 7 p.m., followed by a reception in the lobby of the Harrell Theater. This is a free program and all are welcome. For questions, call 901.475.2770.

Jan. 22

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, for its semimonthly meeting. For more information, call 901.457.2200.

Jan. 26

The 2018 Town of Collierville Father-Daughter Dance will take place at the H. W. Cox Park Gym on Feb. 2 from 6:30-9 p.m. Ticket prices include an event t-shirt for each daughter, as well as dinner and entertainment. During online registration, daughters’ t-shirt size will be requested.

A professional photographer will be at the event with picture packages available for purchase.

Event registration closes on Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.

Jan. 29

Collierville Schools will host a Teacher Career Fair from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the Collierville Middle School Gymnasium, 580 Quinn Road.

The event is open to all potential teacher candidates seeking job opportunities within the school district. All of Collierville’s schools will be represented.

For more information, call 901.286.6376.

Jan. 29

The Collierville Burch Library will welcome John Babb, author of Orphan Hero: a Novel of the Civil War, for a book signing on Jan. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Babb is a former U.S. Assistant Surgeon General, as well as a retired rear admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service. The book is based on the life of the author’s great-grandfather in the mid-nineteenth century. Orphan Hero is a tale of courage and perseverance in the face of incredible hardship. His great-grandfather ran away from home in Indiana in 1849, fleeing a vindictive step-mother, and chasing his father to the California goldfields. He was eight years old.

Babb attended Memphis State University and the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. His background has allowed him to accurately portray some of the primitive medical techniques and remedies, as well as curative folklore, practiced in the 1850s. He enjoys writing about his forebears in a way that places their lives in historical context. He and his wife, Vicki, live in Collierville Tennessee.