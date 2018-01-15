Collierville Public Services will collect garbage Tuesday

Collierville Public Services Crews are preparing for predicted snow tonight and in addition to making sure streets are safe they WILL be collecting garbage Tuesday, January 16. The Fleet Services Division is equipping Sanitation Trucks with snow chains so that garbage collection will

run on schedule on Tuesday.

Therefore, if you are on a Monday regularly scheduled garbage collection route, place your garbage out for Tuesday collection, EVEN IF IT SNOWS.

If you are on the Tuesday route, place garbage out on Wednesday, if you are on the Wednesday route, place garbage out Thursday and if you are on the Thursday route, place garbage out Friday.

To help out the garbage collection crews, please wait until the following week to set out your Recycling

Cart.

Collierville Sanitation Services 901.457.2800

