TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the Heritage Commission will meet in a special called meeting on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. at the Morton Museum of Collierville History at 196 N. Main Street.

_______________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Town of Collierville is proposing changes to the local limits for industrial sewer discharges and to the protection criteria at the wastewater treatment plants influent. These changes could impact industrial pretreatment operations or industrial discharge permits.

The public in invited to review and comment on the proposed changes. They can be viewed on the Town’s web site at www.collierville.com/government under the Public Notices tab or at the Public Services Department located at 500 Keough Road. The period for review and comment will be thirty days from the date of this publication.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk