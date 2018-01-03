Dragon Fire sets stage for big talents

Sixteen high schools participated the 17th annual Dragon Fire Invitational from Dec. 27-30 at Collierville High School.

The Lady Dragons fell to MHEA 55-45 in the fifth place game on Dec. 30. Collierville won their first game 42-38 against Forrest City.

Central Arkansas Christian beat Memphis Central in the championship game.

The tournament featured the No. 1 prospect in the 2018 class, Christyn Williams, from Central Arkansas Christian High School. Williams has signed with UConn.

Local schools participating in the tournament included ECS, Cordova, Memphis Central, St. Agnes, Melrose and Southwind.

Photos by Kevin Lewter



ECS guard Skylyn Weisenborn has her shot blocked by UConn signee Christyn Williams from Central Arkansas Christian.

Cordova’s Ayaya Robinson controls the ball as her hair whips in front of her face.



Collierville’s Lauren Taylor, surrounded by the Forrest City defenders, rises up with the one hander.