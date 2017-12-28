TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Design Review Commission – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on Thursday,

January 11, 2018, for a regular scheduled meeting. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to Order

2 Roll Call

3 Election of Officers

4 Approval of Minutes – December 14, 2017

5 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

6 Approval of Consent Agenda

7 Formal Agenda

7.a DRC17-16 Lenox Place SD (formally The Arches) Lenox Place PD, Phase 1-Lenox Place Subdivision – Request approval of landscaping and amenities related to the common open space for an 18 lot residential subdivision, on 8.05 acres located at the northwest corner of Shelby Drive and Fleming Road. Applicant: Ashworth Engineering, PLLC (Wes Ashworth, P.E.) Property Owner: Aspen, LLC (Dr. Husni Dweik) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

8 Other Business

8.a Nonvoting discussion of a Site Plan Modification/Exterior Alteration request for the Gallina Centro PD – McDonald’s to update the existing restaurant located at 3675 S. Houston Levee Road.

9 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.