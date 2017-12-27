Non-residents will pay school tuition next year

County students attending Collierville Schools but living outside of the district will have to pay a tuition beginning next year.

During its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the board approved changes to Policy 6.204, Attendance of Non-Resident Students. The amended policy requires the collection of tuition payments, which are estimated to be $400 next school year, from Shelby County residents living outside of Collierville.

Students who live outside of the town but have parents working in the school system will not have to pay tuition costs.

The decision makes Collierville Schools the only district in the county to charge tuition.

Previously, Memphis City Schools charged tuition to students who lived outside city boundaries. However, that changed when the city and county districts consolidated to form Shelby County Schools.

The Germantown Municipal School Board nixed the idea of tuitions last January in an effort to keep enrollment numbers healthy. Districts can lose state funding if admission numbers decrease.

In related news:

– The board approved changes to Policy 6.206, Transfers Within the System. The amended policy will permit the provision of district transportation to middle school sibling transfers of rezoned students in the “green zones” for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

– The Collierville Schools Board of Education is soliciting suggestions for the name of the new middle school, which will be located on the current Collierville High School campus at 1101 New Byhalia Road. Suggestions will be shared and discussed at the Board Work Session on Jan. 11 and a name will be selected at the Board Business Meeting on Jan. 25.

During its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the board approved changes to Policy 6.204, Attendance of Non-Resident Students. The amended policy requires the collection of tuition payments, which are estimated to be $400 next school year, from Shelby County residents living outside of Collierville.

Students who live outside of the town but have parents working in the school system will not have to pay tuition costs.

The decision makes Collierville Schools the only district in the county to charge tuition.

Previously, Memphis City Schools charged tuition to students who lived outside city boundaries. However, that changed when the city and county districts consolidated to form Shelby County Schools.

The Germantown Municipal School Board nixed the idea of tuitions last January in an effort to keep enrollment numbers healthy. Districts can lose state funding if admission numbers decrease.

In related news:

– The board approved changes to Policy 6.206, Transfers Within the System. The amended policy will permit the provision of district transportation to middle school sibling transfers of rezoned students in the “green zones” for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

– The Collierville Schools Board of Education is soliciting suggestions for the name of the new middle school, which will be located on the current Collierville High School campus at 1101 New Byhalia Road. Suggestions will be shared and discussed at the Board Work Session on Jan. 11 and a name will be selected at the Board Business Meeting on Jan. 25.