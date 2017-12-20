TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Procurement Division is

requesting sealed bids on the following items:

BID # TC2017-38 – “NEWSPAPER PUBLIC NOTICES”

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS

provided. The Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of

the classification applying to the BID, must appear on the envelope containing the

BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

Complete bid packages are available from the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested parties may visit the Procurement Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at

http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for further solicitation

information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by

clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be

returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to

tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee,

each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to

reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference

its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

* The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration

site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have

forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso

and click on the “Registered Vendor Search” link. If you have any

questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Procurement Division at

(901) 457-2253.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View

Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2018 02:00:00

p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and read

aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville,

Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque Town of

Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-38 – “NEWSPAPER PUBLIC

NOTICES.”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in

part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid

process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the employees

of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY official position

of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and issued by the

Procurement Division. No other means of communication, whether written or oral,

shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

_____________________________________________________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville (“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time, on January 25, 2018, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2017-28 Remote Drinking Water Test Sites.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville ‑ Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered. For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed “INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any other protected class under applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due Date.

Please Note : As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the TOWN Procurement Division at (901) 457-2254.

Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.

The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee

_______________________________________________________________________ TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, January 8, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Resolution 2017-52 – Public Hearing – Request to amend Porter Farms Planned Development to reduce Area 4 from 31.04 acres to 26.58 acres, increase Area 3 from 9.82 acres to 12.21 acres and allow single family detached, remove MPO: Medical Professional Office uses from Area 3, include the acreage for Shea Road, include a future access point to Schilling Farms Planned Development; create design guidelines for the development, removed the proposed extension of Peyton Parkway east of Shea Road, modify the method of funding improvements to build out Poplar Avenue, and update the subdivision and site plan approval process to reflect current Town requirements.

Resolution 2017-58 – Public Hearing – Byhalia Road Corridor PD (Oak Grove) – Request an Amendment to the Planned Development to expand Parcel T1 4.80 acres by reducing Parcel L-1; to reduce the number of single-family residential lots allowed in Parcel T1 from 62 lots to 36 lots; to amend the required perimeter buffer and landscape plate requirements for Parcel T1, and; to allow a maximum cul-de-sac length of 1,200 feet within Parcel T1.

Resolution 2017-55 – Public Hearing – Price Farms Planned Development – Request an Amendment to the Planned Development to create Area 2a by reducing Area 2; establishing the Shopping Center Commercial (SCC) and Medical Professional Office (MPO) uses by right for Area 2a; allowing specific uses by right rather than by conditional use permit (CUP) in Areas 2a and 9; increase the maximum building height for senior living in Areas 2a and 9 to 45 feet, and; allow a senior living development in Areas 2a and 9.

Resolution 2017-54 – Public Hearing – Request an amendment to the Byhalia Commons Planned Development to add senior living definitions and terms, add a maximum height of 45 feet associated with senior living uses in Area 4, add language that allows flexibility to the tree preservation areas, add parking ratio standards for senior living uses, add language that allows Area 4 to be autonomous as a separately phased development area with cross-access easements considered for future development.in Area 4.

Mark’s Park – Request approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a 32-acre place of public assembly (a private, non-profit park) located at 10251 Springmont Trail.

Copies of the Resolutions and CUP are available for review at Town Hall during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed items should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville (“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time, on January 24, 2018, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2017-37 Street Resurfacing

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered. For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed “INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any other protected class under applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due Date.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the TOWN Procurement Division at (901) 457-2254

Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.

The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Planning Commission – 6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, January 04, 2018 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Pledge of Allegiance

3 Roll Call

Election of Officers

5 Approval of Minutes: December 7, 2017

6 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions

7 Approval of Consent Agenda

6.a PC17-73 – Vaughan Brooks Subdivision – Request modification to the approved plat to allow front façade zones that are beyond the range presented in the Site Development Standards for the TN District Property Owners: Chris Dickens and James C. Taylor Applicant: Town of Collierville (Jaime W. Groce, Town Planner) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

8 Formal Agenda

8.a PC17-32 Henry Glenn Taylor Subdivision – Request approval of a Final Subdivision Plat, sidewalk waiver, and waiver of road improvements, for 2 lots on 6.74+/- acres located at 10842 Collierville Rd. Applicant: Cheyne W. Harris, Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh, PLLC Property Owner: Henry Glen Taylor Trust Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP 8.b PC17-56 Lenox Place PD, Phase 1-Lenox Place Subdivision – Request approval of a Preliminary Subdivision Plat for an 18 lot residential subdivision, on 8.05 acres located at the northwest corner of Shelby Drive and Fleming Road. Applicant: Ashworth Engineering, PLLC (Wes Ashworth, P.E.) Property Owner: Aspen, LLC (Dr. Husni Dweik) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

9 Other Business

10 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.