Mueller Industries breaks ground in Collierville

Mueller Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of industrial products, is celebrating its centennial and making a change. Having been headquartered in Memphis for several years, Mueller is moving to Collierville. The company broke ground on its new office building at Schilling Farms in October, and Collierville Economic Director John Duncan said the move is a start of a “beautiful relationship” between the town and its newest corporate partner.

“They had options,” said Duncan, “but they chose Collierville because of the overall characteristics of the Town: excellent schools, low crime and other amenities.”

Mueller representative Jack Treas said that Collierville rose to the top of the list of potential locations after the company did extensive research into available options.

“Mueller vetted several municipalities in western Tennessee and surrounding states, and was favorably impressed with the interest shown by Collierville’s civic leaders,” said Treas. “Town leaders showed us their detailed and controlled growth plan, stressed the new high school building’s role in attracting top talent to the area, and painted a vibrant picture of the future of Collierville. They made us feel part of the community throughout our entire search. Because of this, our two finalist locations were both in Collierville.”

Mueller will move from its current office on Tournament Drive in Memphis to its new 55,000-square-foot building near the end of 2018. The construction of the building is expected to bring construction jobs to Collierville before Mueller ever opens its doors, and thereafter, the company will bring over 125 employees, creating a daily increase in business for the town. Potentially, some of those employees will choose to live in Collierville, bolstering the economy in several other ways.

Collierville is already home to the corporate offices of FedEx World Technology Center, MCR Safety, Helena Chemical, Juice Plus and Orgill. The addition of Mueller to Collierville’s corporate roster increases chances that other large companies will move their headquarters and regional and district offices to the community, as well as R&D centers, technology and call centers.

Additionally, the Mueller project represents an approximately $15 million capital investment in land, real and personal property in Collierville.