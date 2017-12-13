TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Historic District Commission – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on Thursday, December 19, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes November 14, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a HDC 17-35 – Homewood Place Subdivision Lot 1 – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for new residential construction Applicant/ Future Property Owner: Kevin Vaughan Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment

Administrative Specialist

Samantha Eldridge

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Procurement Division is requesting sealed bids on the following items:

BID # TC2017-35 – “ THEATRE CARPET REPLACEMENT ”

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS provided. The Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, must appear on the envelope containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

Complete bid packages are available from the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Procurement Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note : As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Procurement Division at (901) 457-2253.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2018 02:00:00 p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-35 – “THEATRE CARPET REPLACEMENT”.

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and issued by the Procurement Division. No other means of communication, whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services