The Collierville Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Southern Styles & Boutique at 146 Highway 72, Suite No. 106.

The business offers boutique shopping, facial waxing, smoothing and relaxing for hair, blowout styles, shampoo sets, color highlights and more.

For more information, call 901.854.6500.

PICTURED: Owner Melissa Cannon and manager Alisa Dewberry are pictured with friends, family and Chamber members. Southern Styles

