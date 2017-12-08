TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, will hold regular monthly meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee, to consider any and all business which may properly come before it.

The agenda for each meeting will, if reasonably possible, be made available 48 hours in advance of the meeting and posted on the Sunshine Board at Town Hall, on the Town’s website at www.collierville.com and/or may be viewed on cable Channel 17.

Notice of special meetings of the Board will be given, if possible, by publication in a newspaper of general circulation. Notice of special meetings will also be given by posting a notice on the Sunshine Board at Town Hall and/or may be viewed on cable Channel 17.

Below are dates for Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meetings for the Year 2018:

January 8 July 9

January 22 July 23

February 12 August 13

February 26 August 27

March 12 September 10

March 26 September 24

April 9 October 8

April 23 October 22

May 14 November 12

May 29 November 26

June 11 December 10

June 25

All meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are open to the public.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Design Review Commission

Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on

Thursday, December 14, 2017, for a regular scheduled meeting. At that time, consideration

will be given to the following:

1 Call to Order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes – November 9, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a DRC17-14 – Villages at Porter Farms PD, Phase 20, Area 1 – Springhouse

Village Independent Living – Request approval of a Preliminary Site

Plan for 42 detached, independent living senior housing units on 7.56

acres located on the west side South Shea Road, south of Winchester

Boulevard

Property Owner: Porter Farms, LLC (Jane Feild)

Applicant: Foster Development (Elizabeth Link)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

6.b DRC17-18 – Price Farm Planned Development, Phase 7, Fairfield

Inn & Suites – Request revisions to the approved lighting plan for the

4-story hotel located at 10300 Collierville Road.

Property Owner /Applicant: Southern Hospitality LLC (Milton Grant)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

6.c DRC17-19 – 140 South Main Street– Request Approval of Exterior

Alterations to Paint Existing Brick

Applicant/Property Owner: Dickens and Associates, LLC (Chris Dickens)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

6.d DRC17-17 – Byhalia Commons PD, Area 4 – StoryPoint – Request

approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for a 100,188 square foot senior

housing facility on 13.55 acres located on the west side of Byhalia Road,

south of Collierville Road.

Property Owner Representative: Cor Mundi Investments (Steve Bowie)

Applicant: Pickering Firm (Harvey W. Matheny, P.E.)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

6.e DRC17-20 – Almadale Crossing– Request Approval of a Site Plan

Modification/Exterior Alteration to an existing shopping center son the

south side of Wolf River Boulevard and west of Houston Levee Road.

Applicant: PYRO’s Company LLC (Chad Foreman)

Property Owner: Dean K Wingo and T A Cox Trust and WW&H LP

(PAUL HUST)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7 Other Business

7.a Review and discuss a potential site plan application for an LA Fitness

at 1048 W. Poplar Avenue

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

8 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.