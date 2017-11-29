TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Design Review Commission

Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on Thursday, December 14, 2017, for a regular scheduled meeting. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

3 Approval of Minutes – November 9, 2017

6.a DRC17-14 – Villages at Porter Farms PD, Phase 20, Area 1 – Springhouse Village Independent Living – Request approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for 42 detached, independent living senior housing units on 7.56 acres located on the west side South Shea Road, south of Winchester Boulevard Property Owner: Porter Farms, LLC (Jane Feild) Applicant: Foster Development (Elizabeth Link) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

6.b DRC17-18 – Price Farm Planned Development, Phase 7, Fairfield Inn & Suites – Request revisions to the approved lighting plan for the 4-story hotel located at 10300 Collierville Road. Property Owner /Applicant: Southern Hospitality LLC (Milton Grant) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

6.c DRC17-19 – 140 South Main Street– Request Approval of Exterior Alterations to Paint Existing Brick Applicant/Property Owner: Dickens and Associates, LLC (Chris Dickens) Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

6.d DRC17-17 – Byhalia Commons PD, Area 4 – StoryPoint – Request approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for a 100,188 square foot senior housing facility on 13.55 acres located on the west side of Byhalia Road, south of Collierville Road. Property Owner Representative: Cor Mundi Investments (Steve Bowie) Applicant: Pickering Firm (Harvey W. Matheny, P.E.) Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

6.e DRC17-20 – Almadale Crossing– Request Approval of a Site Plan Modification/Exterior Alteration to an existing shopping center son the south side of Wolf River Boulevard and west of Houston Levee Road. Applicant: PYRO’s Company LLC (Chad Foreman) Property Owner: Dean K Wingo and T A Cox Trust and WW&H LP (PAUL HUST) Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7.a Review and discuss a potential site plan application for an LA Fitness at 1048 W. Poplar Avenue Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

