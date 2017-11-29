Holiday Calendar

Collierville has many festive activities planned to help create a magical Christmas season for you and your family. The town will have annual the Collierville Christmas Parade on Dec. 1 with some additional Christmas cheer that you won’t want to miss.

Continue reading to find the Christmas in Collierville schedule with dates, times, locations, and anything else you need to know so you don’t miss the holiday fun the Town of Collierville has planned.

December 1

• Toddler Storytime at the Morton Museum with Santa Claus, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

• Christmas Parade (down Byhalia from White Road to Collierville High School), starts at 7pm; rain date, Dec. 2nd

December 2

• Santa on the Square, 10-2 p.m.

• Free Carriage Rides around the Town Square, 10-4 p.m.

• “Country Christmas Experience” at the Morton Museum of Collierville History, 10-4pm

• Tara Oaks Elementary School performs at the Depot, 11am

December 2-10

• “Charlie Brown Christmas” at the Harrell Performing Arts Theatre. See colliervilleartscouncil.org for show times and tickets.

December 9

• Santa on the Square, 10-2pm

• Free Carriage Rides around the Town Square, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Collierville Home Tour and Gift Gazebo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; see colliervillecontemporaryclub.org for more information.

• Visit the Morton Museum of Collierville History, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Double Decker Bus shuttle (Town Square to/from Carriage Crossing), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Music component TBD

December 11, 12 & 13

• Double Decker Bus Holiday Home Lights Tours at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Registration opens December 4 at 10 a.m.

December 14

• “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Town Square, movie starts at 7 p.m.; no rain location or date.

December 15

• Toddler Storytime at the Morton Museum with “Zuzu” Grimes, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

• Meet-and-Greet with “Zuzu” Grimes from “It’s a Wonderful Life” in the Collierville Depot, 1-4 p.m.

December 16

• Santa on the Square, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Free Carriage Rides around the Town Square, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Visit the Morton Museum of Collierville History, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Meet-and-Greet with “Zuzu” Grimes from “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the Morton Museum, 3-4 p.m.

• Sycamore Elementary performs at the Depot, Time TBD

December 18, 19 & 20

• Double Decker Bus Holiday Home Lights Tours at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Registration opens December 4 at 10 a.m.

December 21

• Candy Canes and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus, Morton Museum of Collierville History, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Double Decker Bus will be running:

Saturday, December 9, 2017, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Free rides from Town Square (Washington Street Parking Lot) to Carriage Crossing (across from Frida’s)

December 11-13 and 18-20, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Holiday Light Tours (Free; Advanced Registration required)

OTHER HOLIDAY EVENTS (NON-TOWN SPONSORED):

Now through January 6

• Explore the Bible Museum on the Square’s newest exhibit, World Nativity Exhibition. See biblemuseumonthesquare.org for more information and hours.

December 7

• Collierville United Methodist Church Community Holiday Concert with CHS Chamber Choir. 454 W Poplar Ave. Free community concert. 7-9 p.m.

December 15

• “Carols & Candlelight” by Peace Tree United Methodist Church at the Town Square Gazebo, 6:30 p.m. Free community event for all

December 16 & 17

• Collierville Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at the Harrell Performing Arts Theatre. See colliervilleballet.org for show times and tickets.