TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals will meet on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

* Approval of Minutes: January 26, 2017

* Business Items:

o Review and make recommendations for the approval of a more current edition of the International Energy Conservation Code in order to be in compliance with the State of Tennessee

All persons wishing to comment on agenda items should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Judy Boyd

Administrative Specialist

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Planning Commission – 6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, December 07, 2017, for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

4 Approval of Minutes

4.a November 2, 2017 minutes 11-2-17PCminutes-web.pdf

6.a PC17-66 – Rolling Meadows PD, Phase 3C – Request approval of a Final Subdivision Plat for 20 single-family residential lots on 13.512 acres located at the northeast corner of Majestic Trail and Mountain Side Drive. Property Owner/Applicant: Regency Homebuilders (Sean Carlson) Applicant’s Representative: SR Consulting (Dave Watkins) Project Planner: Sean Isham, AICP 6.b PC17-65 – Estanaula Trails Phase 6, Hearthstone Section D – Request approval of a Final Subdivision Plat for 30 single-family residential lots on 17.314 acres located on the west side of Sycamore Road and south of Shelby Drive. Property Owner/Applicant: Wilsons Crossing Partners, LLC (Robert Reaves) Applicant’s Representative: McGuire Engineering, LLC (Mark McGuire) Project Planner: Sean Isham, AICP 6.c PC17-64 – Oak Grove PD (Cypress Grove), Phase 4, Section E – Request approval of a Final Subdivision Plat for 29 single-family residential lots on 19.212 acres located south of Collierville Road and west of Byhalia Road. Property Owner/Applicant: Crews Development, LLC (David Gribble, Vice President) Applicant’s Representative: McGuire Engineering, LLC (Mark McGuire) Project Planner: Sean Isham, AICP

7.a PC17-63 – Resolution 2017-58 – Byhalia Road Corridor PD (Oak Grove) – Request an Amendment to the Planned Development to expand Parcel T1 4.80 acres by reducing Parcel L-1; to reduce the number of single-family residential lots allowed in Parcel T1 from 62 lots to 36 lots; to amend the required perimeter buffer and landscape plate requirements for Parcel T1, and; to allow a maximum cul-de-sac length of 1,200 feet within Parcel T1. Property Owner/Applicant: Crews Development, LLC Applicant’s Representative: Township Development Services (Kevin Vaughan, PE) Project Planner: Sean Isham, AICP 7.b PC17-59 – Resolution 2017-54 – Request an amendment to the Byhalia Commons Planned Development to add senior living definitions and terms, add a maximum height of 45 feet associated with senior living uses in Area 4, add language that allows flexibility to the tree preservation areas, add parking ratio standards for senior living uses, add language that allows Area 4 to be autonomous as a separately phased development area with cross-access easements considered for future development.in Area 4 Property Owner: Hutton Family (Steve Bowie) Applicant: Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio (Mike Hammond) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 7.c PC17-58 – Byhalia Commons PD, Area 4 – StoryPoint – Request approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for a 100,188 square foot senior housing facility on 13.55 acres located on the west side of Byhalia Road, south of Collierville Road. Property Owner Representative: Cor Mundi Investments (Steve Bowie) Applicant: Pickering Firm (Harvey W. Matheny, P.E.) Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP 7.d PC17-53 – Resolution 2017-52 – Request to amend Porter Farms Planned Development to reduce Area 4 from 31.04 acres to 26.58 acres, increase Area 3 from 9.82 acres to 12.21 acres and allow single family detached, remove MPO: Medical Professional Office uses from Area 3, include the acreage for Shea Road, include a future access point to Schilling Farms Planned Development; create design guidelines for the development, removed the proposed extension of Peyton Parkway east of Shea Road, modify the method of funding improvements to build out Poplar Avenue, and update the subdivision and site plan approval process to reflect current Town requirements. Property Owner: Porter Family LP (John Porter) Applicant: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelley) Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP 7.e PC17-62 – Mark’s Park – Request approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a 32-acre place of public assembly (a private, non-profit park) located at 10251 Springmont Trail. Property Owners: Joe and Beverly Ennis Applicant: Ashworth Engineering, PLLC (Wes Ashworth, P.E.) Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP 7.f PC17-47 – 184 Mills Street Subdivision– Request approval of a Final Subdivision Plat and a sidewalk waiver request for two single-family residential lots on 1.36 acres on the east side of Mills Street and south of South Rowlett Street. Property Owner: Mark and Shelia Moody Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty) Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP 7.g PC17-45 – Villages at Porter Farms PD, Phase 20, Area 1- Springhouse Village Independent Living – Request approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for 42 detached, independent living senior housing units on 7.36 acres located on the west side South Shea Road, south of Winchester Boulevard Property Owner: Porter Farms, LLC (Joel Porter & Jane Feild) Applicant: Foster Development, Inc. (Elizabeth Link) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 7.h PC17-57 – Resolution 2017-55 – Price Farms Planned Development – Request an Amendment to the Planned Development to create Area 2a by reducing Area 2; establishing the Shopping Center Commercial (SCC) and Medical Professional Office (MPO) uses by right for Area 2a; allowing specific uses by right rather than by conditional use permit (CUP) in Areas 2a and 9; increase the maximum building height for senior living in Areas 2a and 9 to 45 feet, and; allow a senior living development in Areas 2a and 9. Property Owner: Jim Wilson & Associates (Carl Bartlett) Applicant: Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio (Mike Hammond) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.