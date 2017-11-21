Town embraces technology to make holiday celebrations bigger, brighter

Collierville’s Town Square during Christmas in Collierville is always memorable, but this year’s display will literally outshine all those in years past.

“There will be a quarter million lights throughout Town Square,” said Tourism Director Ashley Carver.

There will be a total of three Christmas trees in the Square, bearing a collective 5,225 lights. The traditional Christmas tree in Town Square is a 30 foot cedar tree and will be covered in 4,100 red, blue, green and yellow LED lights. Not only are the LED lights substantially brighter than the incandescent lights used in the past, but they are also more energy efficient. Another tree will sit at the corner of N. Rowlett Street and Main Street.

This new tree will be covered in 1,125 RGB lights. RGB lights use technology to combine the colors red, blue and green to produce different hues of light. The tree will transition through 22 different light features as it’s on display in the Collierville’s Town Square, and its light displays can be programmed for animated shows coordinated with music.

The third tree will stand 10.5 feet tall and be covered with 185 artificial poinsettias. It will serve as the new backdrop for Santa’s perch in the Gazebo, with the red flowers complementing the deep green fabric on Santa’s new chair.

“We felt it was time to enhance one of the most important areas of Town Square at Christmas – Santa’s chair and backdrop,” said Carver. “The new poinsettia tree and chair will provide the perfect photo opportunity from any side of the Gazebo.”

Some of the Square’s Christmas lights will be introduced during Thanksgiving weekend. The Gazebo lights will be on to set the mood for merchants and shoppers, and Santa will be available for pictures starting on Saturday, November 25.

The enchantment doesn’t stop with the trees and the Gazebo. Carver said there will also be LED lights across N. Rowlett Street in front of the Depot, as well as outlining the north facing side of the Caboose and the Frisco 1351 steam engine.

Other upcoming Town Square related Christmas events include Santa on the Square and Carriage Rides around the Square on Saturdays in December; a showing of It’s a Wonderful Life on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.; a Toddler Storytime with Santa Claus at the Morton Museum on December 1 at 10:30 a.m., and a Storytime and Meet ‘n’ Greet with It’s a Wonderful Life’s “Zuzu” Grimes on Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m.