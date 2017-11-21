Real estate agents gain inside development scoop on bus tour

The wheels on the Double Decker Bus went ‘round the town on Nov. 3 as Town Planner Jaime Groce spoke to the passengers about current and future historic district development plans.

Almost at full capacity, the bus was loaded with local real estate professionals who got a behind the scenes look at the changing blueprint of downtown Collierville.

“Realtors want to be able to tell their clients what exactly is going on around Town,” said Jaime. “We gave them exclusive insights into future developments, as well as highlighted the positive community impact for current locations such as the Morton Museum and newly opened Linda Kerley Center.”

The two-hour bus tour incorporated multiple stops around the historic district; seven of the stops had guest speakers board the bus to talk about a specific location. Guest speakers included: Lori Jean Spencer, University of Memphis Collierville Center, Brooke Mundy, Morton Museum, Frank Fitzgerald, Homewood Place Subdivision, Allen Green, Washington Street nonresidential development, Sandy and John Barrios, Bazaar, Watty Brooks Hall, Brooks Pharm to Fork, and Shelia Moody, The Quonset.

“The Barrios talked about why they chose to move from Carriage Crossing to the Square, Sheila Moody shared the importance of having a unique event venue in the area, and Watty Brooks talked about the renovation process of Pharm to Fork,” said Jaime. “The subtext of it all was that a lot of people are working together, from the town to business owners, to make Collierville what it is – this didn’t just happen.”

This event was organized by Main Street Collierville and sponsored by State Farm Agent Preston Carpenter and Dee Dee Reed Mizzell of EDCO Title and Closing Services Inc. Following the Double Decker Bus Tour, the participants had lunch at 148 North.

“These are the people selling Collierville, and we wanted to provide our real estate agents an opportunity to learn more about development in the historic district” said Amanda Harris, Main Street Collierville Director.

“Hearing Jaime’s presentation helped bridge the gap between what is happening and what will be happening near Town Square.” Harris said the event was well-attended and feedback after the tour was very positive; Main Street is hoping to have a similar event in the spring of 2018.