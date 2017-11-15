Town to host holiday home tour

Historic Collierville Tennessee will again be the site of the annual Christmas in Collierville Home Tour, set for Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 44 Collierville residents that comprise the Collierville Contemporary Club have chosen four homes, both historic and new, along with a circa 1910 cottage, now a U.S. History Library. Now in its ninth year, the Contemporary Club has again organized a memorable tour of Collierville homes filled with vintage, hand-made, family heirloom and au courant décor focused both indoor and outdoor.

Tickets are available from club members; and most town square merchants. The Morton Museum, West Poplar Ave. at Main Street in Collierville will again be the site of the Gift Gazebo and a pick up/drop off site for the free shuttle service to tour homes.

Information is available online at colliervillecontemporaryclub.org. All proceeds from the Christmas in Collierville Home Tour are donated to Collierville non-profit organizations.

The Contemporary Club, established in 1936, is a 501c3 service organization dedicated to the support of charitable and civic causes in the Collierville area. In keeping with Club objectives, thousands of dollars have been awarded to Collierville organizations over the years.

Since 2009, The Collierville Contemporary Club has staged and hosted a tour of homes, all located within the Collierville area.

More than 40 homes, along with some historic Churches, have been a part of the annual home tour. The legacy of the Club, is highlighted by ongoing donations to the area’s history, charm and growth by bestowing some $74,000 all raised during the much-anticipated event.

All proceeds from the home tour and Gift Gazebo continue to be donated to Collierville organizations including Bess Morton Museum of Collierville History, Collierville Arts Council, Collierville Literacy Council, Books from Birth, Family Violence Center, Burch Library, Bible Museum on The Town Square, Collierville Animal Shelter, Baptist Memorial Healthcare Foundation, New Day Children’s Theatre, Collierville Education Foundation and Page Robbins Adult Center.

Free shuttle services are available, with pick-up and drop-off at each Home location, the Morton Museum and within the Town Square historic district parking areas. There is no parking available at the featured homes.

For info go to colliervillecontemporaryclub.org or call 901.487.5916.